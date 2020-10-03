Global  
 

Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

TMZ.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Trump loyalist to test positive for the coronavirus. Christie just announced, “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have…
Chris Christie Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

