Chris Christie Released From Hospital a Week After COVID Diagnosis

TMZ.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is out of the hospital, after spending a solid week in there after suffering COVID symptoms. As you know, Christie tested positive for coronavirus after attending the Amy Coney Barrett event 2 weeks ago in…
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kenzo Takada, Japanese fashion designer, dead at 81

Kenzo Takada, Japanese fashion designer, dead at 81 01:04

 According to 'The New York Times,' Takada died on Sunday at a hospital in Paris in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.

Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey

Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

