Tom Cruise Balances on Top of Speeding Train for 'Mission Impossible'
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Tom Cruise could be a little strapped for cash these days, because we're thinkin' he had issues paying for a train ticket, so he just rode from the top!!! Tom was in Norway filming the 7th installment of the "Mission Impossible" franchise, and he…
