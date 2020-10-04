Global  
 

Tom Cruise Balances on Top of Speeding Train for 'Mission Impossible'

TMZ.com Sunday, 4 October 2020
Tom Cruise could be a little strapped for cash these days, because we're thinkin' he had issues paying for a train ticket, so he just rode from the top!!! Tom was in Norway filming the 7th installment of the "Mission Impossible" franchise, and he…
