Here’s Tom Cruise Riding on Top of a Speeding Train for New MI7 Stunt

autoevolution Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Here’s Tom Cruise Riding on Top of a Speeding Train for New MI7 StuntIt’s not everyday that you’re treated to a sight like this – not in person, at least. A bunch of overexcited Tom Cruise fans got to see the actor in person, while (almost) performing yet another legendary stunt for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 movie. It happened in Norway, where the crew has been based for several weeks, shooting on location after training was completed at an abandoned airbase in the U...
