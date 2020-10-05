|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Another White House staffer has tested positive for coronavirus -- this time, it's the Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, who says she's asymptomatic ... and eager to keep working. McEnany shared the news Monday, saying she'd contracted COVID-19…
