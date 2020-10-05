Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for Coronavirus

TMZ.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Another White House staffer has tested positive for coronavirus -- this time, it's the Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, who says she's asymptomatic ... and eager to keep working. McEnany shared the news Monday, saying she'd contracted COVID-19…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:22

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kayleigh McEnany Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary McEnany tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

White House Press Secretary McEnany tests positive for Covid-19

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:11Published

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID, she disclosed on Twitter, the latest high-profile Trump aide to do so.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis

 There are many unanswered questions surrounding President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Could Be Discharged From Walter Reed Medical Center Today [Video]

President Trump Could Be Discharged From Walter Reed Medical Center Today

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, days after Pres. Trump was hospitalized with the virus.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published
Trump Press Secretary Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Press Secretary Tests Positive For COVID-19

Trump Press Secretary Tests Positive For COVID-19

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:27Published
POTUS Continues COVID-19 Treatment, White House Releases New Pictures [Video]

POTUS Continues COVID-19 Treatment, White House Releases New Pictures

President Trump is again waking up inside a Maryland military hospital, as he continues his treatment for the coronavirus. (4:11)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

LexaGene unveils early access program for pathogen-detecting MiQLab system; progresses toward automated coronavirus test

 LexaGene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) (OTCQB:LXXGF) has launched an early access program for its MiQLab pathogen detection system aimed at the veterinary and...
Proactive Investors

U.K. PM Boris Johnson Defends His Handling of the Coronavirus

 Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is defending his handling of the coronavirus after admitting the public is furious with him over the country's...
Newsy

Computer Glitch Causes U.K. Coronavirus Cases To Jump

Computer Glitch Causes U.K. Coronavirus Cases To Jump Watch VideoThe U.K. says a computer glitch caused new reported coronavirus infections to nearly double Sunday.  Health officials said the glitch prevented...
Newsy Also reported by •Wales OnlineThe VergeHereford TimesBBC NewsThe Argus

Tweets about this