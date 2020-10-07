Global  
 

Claudia Conway Beefs with Kellyanne on TikTok, Seemingly Grounded

TMZ.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway confronted her daughter over her recent viral posts about COVID in their family (and at the White House), and based on this video ... we're thinking the teenager's in timeout. Claudia Conway captured a loud face-off she had with…
Video Credit: nypost - Published
