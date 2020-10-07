|
Claudia Conway Beefs with Kellyanne on TikTok, Seemingly Grounded
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway confronted her daughter over her recent viral posts about COVID in their family (and at the White House), and based on this video ... we're thinking the teenager's in timeout. Claudia Conway captured a loud face-off she had with…
