Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Wrap Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced on Twitter Friday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Conway is among six others who received that diagnosis who attended a White House Rose Garden event on Saturday where the president announced his Supreme Court pick of Amy Coney Barrett — the others being President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, aide Hope Hicks, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins.

*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Says It's 'Pretty Weird' That Trump Got COVID So Close to the Election (Video)

Video of the largely unmasked, packed gathering shows Conway talking very closely with Attorney General Bill Barr, who reportedly has tested negative.

Conway also reportedly participated in debate prep sessions before Tuesday’s debate alongside Trump, Chris Christie, Rudy Giuliani and others. Christie mentioned in a CNN interview Friday that no one wore masks during the numerous sessions and that his test results will be coming in on Saturday.

In addition, three journalists who work at the White House have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo from White House Correspondent’s Association President Zeke Miller. A White House staffer who works with the press has also tested positive.

Earlier in the evening, Conway’s daughter Claudia posted a photo on TikTok wearing a face mask, with a caption reading, “update my mom has covid.” The next slide says, “im furious. wear your masks. don’t listen to our idiot f—ing president piece of s—. protect yourselves and those around you.”

*Also Read:* 12 Trump Tweets About the Coronavirus That Are Super Awkward Right Now (Photos)

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

LA Times Editorial Board Blames 'Reckless' Trump for His Own Coronavirus Diagnosis

Hollywood, Media React to Donald Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'Coronavirus, Stand Back and Stand By'

3 White House Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19
