White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19 Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Watch VideoWhite House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. He's the latest top official in close proximity to President Donald Trump to be diagnosed with the disease. The president, of course, tested positive last week.



Miller confirmed his diagnosis in a statement released on Tuesday. He... Watch VideoWhite House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. He's the latest top official in close proximity to President Donald Trump to be diagnosed with the disease. The president, of course, tested positive last week.Miller confirmed his diagnosis in a statement released on Tuesday. He 👓 View full article

