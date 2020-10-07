Global  
 

White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19

Newsy Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19Watch VideoWhite House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. He's the latest top official in close proximity to President Donald Trump to be diagnosed with the disease. The president, of course, tested positive last week.

Miller confirmed his diagnosis in a statement released on Tuesday. He...
News video: Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19

Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:19

 Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to President Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Covid: White House aide tests positive as military leaders quarantine

 White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive and several military leaders quarantine.
BBC News

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

 The Trump administration is fighting back against a growing outbreak of coronavirus in both the White House and military as officials continue to test positive....
CBS News

Covid spreads further among Trump's inner circle

 White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive and several military leaders quarantine.
Upworthy


