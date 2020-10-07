White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. He's the latest top official in close proximity to President Donald Trump to be diagnosed with the disease. The president, of course, tested positive last week.
Miller confirmed his diagnosis in a statement released on Tuesday. He...
