ABC News Staff to Self-Isolate Following Potential Exposure to COVID-19 Via Chris Christie Saturday, 3 October 2020

A number of ABC News staffers will self-isolate for two weeks after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 by former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor Chris Christie, the network said Saturday.



“This morning Governor Chris Christie announced he tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “He was last in our TV3 studio on Tuesday, and he won’t appear in our studio again until he’s cleared by a doctor, following guidance from the CDC and local health officials. Anyone on our staff in direct contact with the Governor as defined by the CDC will self-isolate for 14 days. We wish the Governor a speedy recovery.”



Christie appeared in-studio on Tuesday as part of the network’s coverage of the



*Also Read:* COVID-19: Which Political Figures Have Tested Positive



“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” he wrote. “I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”



Christie’s diagnosis comes just a day after Trump himself was transferred to the Walter Reed medical facility for treatment after he and



In addition to Christie, others in Trump’s orbit who have tested positive include top aide Hope Hicks, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and campaign manager Bill Stepien. A number of other Republican politicians who attended a Rose Garden event in honor of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett have also tested positive.



