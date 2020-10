After Getting Axed From SNL, Morgan Wallen Admits He Has Some Growing Up To Do Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Morgan Wallen's Saturday Night Live debut appearance was canceled by the show's producers on Wednesday, October 7, after he was seen partying on the weekend in a crowd without wearing a mask. The 27-year-old singer was criticized for drinking and kissing several women while partying on his trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. According to multiple videos