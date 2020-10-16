|
Tyler Perry Teams Up with Nonprofit to Boost Black Voter Turnout in Florida
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Tyler Perry's part of a massive campaign targeting 25 counties and 250k Black residents in Florida ... in a push to get them to the polls. The entertainment mogul's teamed up with a Black-led nonpartisan group called Equal Ground Education Fund on…
