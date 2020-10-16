Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyler Perry Teams Up with Nonprofit to Boost Black Voter Turnout in Florida

TMZ.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Tyler Perry's part of a massive campaign targeting 25 counties and 250k Black residents in Florida ... in a push to get them to the polls. The entertainment mogul's teamed up with a Black-led nonpartisan group called Equal Ground Education Fund on…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Florida city sells swans after Queen's gift leads to overpopulation

 Queen Elizabeth II's donation to Lakeland, Florida in 1957 was a gift that kept on giving too much.
BBC News

2020 election live updates: Trump, Biden answer to voters at town halls, Trump tweets satirical news site

 After answering to voters in town halls Thursday, both will stump in key states Friday, with Biden in Michigan and Trump in Florida and Georgia.
USATODAY.com
This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets [Video]

This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets

"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats are also targeting American-Israelis. They arranged a 40% discount with the courier service DHL for voters whose home states require overseas ballots to be sent by mail. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

Trump, Biden shower ad money on Phoenix, Philadelphia, Florida's I-4 corridor in final stretch

 During September, Biden outspent Trump 2-to-1 on TV ads in North Carolina and Florida, 3-to-1 in Michigan and 4-to-1 in Pennsylvania.
USATODAY.com

Tyler Perry Tyler Perry American actor, director, screenwriter, playwright, producer, author and songwriter

Tyler Perry to receive People's Champion honour [Video]

Tyler Perry to receive People's Champion honour

Tyler Perry will be honoured with the 2020 People's Champion prize at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire [Video]

Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire

Forbes magazine has declared Tyler Perry a billionaire. Perry was raised in poverty in New Orleans. CNN reports that Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he struggled as a playwright. The plays made him a star. He's produced TV shows and movies and owns one of the biggest studios in the country. "Ownership changes everything," he told Forbes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

Black women lead the fight for voting rights [Video]

Black women lead the fight for voting rights

“Black women have always been in the vanguard of expanding democracy, not just for ourselves but for others.” With the November election just months away and concerns about voter suppression,..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:14Published
Monti Washington On BET+'s "Bruh" & Working With Tyler Perry [Video]

Monti Washington On BET+'s "Bruh" & Working With Tyler Perry

The star of "Tyler Perry's Bruh" on BET+ talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about being on a show with four Black male stars, working for Perry and the importance of his show in today's world.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 08:16Published
Free digital Black Panther comics [Video]

Free digital Black Panther comics

Black Panther fans can now read free digital comic books in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Florida martyrs remembered at Mass of thanksgiving for their sainthood cause

 Denver Newsroom, Oct 16, 2020 / 03:01 am (CNA).- At a Mass on Monday said in thanksgiving for the cause for canonization of the martyrs of Spanish colonial...
CNA

More Than 2.2 Million Floridians Have Already Voted By Mail, 382K In Miami-Dade, Broward

 Early voting across South Florida begins on Monday, October 19 and runs for two weeks. In the meantime, more than 2.2 million vote-by-mail ballots have already...
cbs4.com

Florida took thousands of kids from families, then failed to keep them safe.

 Florida removed kids from their families by the thousands after 2014. But they weren't always able to find safe places to put them.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this