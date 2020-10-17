Global  
 

Donald Trump Says He May Leave U.S. if He Loses Presidential Election

TMZ.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
President Trump and Tommy Lee now have something in common ... they've both said goodbye to America if their candidate loses the presidential election. Trump told the crowd in Macon, Georgia Friday ... he's running against the man he calls the…
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Participate In Dueling Town Halls Instead Of Second Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Participate In Dueling Town Halls Instead Of Second Presidential Debate 02:51

 Just 19 days before Election Day, President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden made a primetime push for votes; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

