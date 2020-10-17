|
Donald Trump Says He May Leave U.S. if He Loses Presidential Election
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
President Trump and Tommy Lee now have something in common ... they've both said goodbye to America if their candidate loses the presidential election. Trump told the crowd in Macon, Georgia Friday ... he's running against the man he calls the…
