|
Jeffrey Toobin's 'Embarrassingly Stupid' Zoom Exposure Fail Gets Him Suspended
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Jeffrey Toobin is learning about the pitfalls of Zoom calls in the worst possible way ... and "The New Yorker" has suspended him for his blunder. The lawyer, author and legal analyst -- who also contributes on CNN -- exposed himself on Zoom last…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jeffrey Toobin
Zoom Video Communications American video communications company
Penketh Parish Council chair apologises for abusive outburstDavid Simm's "disgusting remarks" were caught on camera during a Zoom meeting last week.
BBC News
Sometimes I feel like running away: Working moms on the brink of burnoutHopping from kitchen to Zoom meetings to kiddo’s online classes has tested the multi-tasking abilities and patience of many mothers. They talk to TOI about the..
IndiaTimes
Sony’s digital camera webcam software is now available for MacsPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Sony has released a new version of its Imaging Edge Webcam software for Macs, which allows you to directly..
The Verge
Good news for the PM: Zoom finally adding full securitySix months after it first caused controversy, Zoom is finally getting a key security feature.As New Zealand went into lockdown during March, Cabinet was..
New Zealand Herald
The New Yorker American weekly magazine
Go read about how Facebook bends its rules for world leadersIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook is a basically unprecedented piece of technology. Every month, a single platform gives over 2.5..
The Verge
You Might Like
Tweets about this