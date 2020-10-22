Intro for October 22, 2020

Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Dear Gossips, Earlier this week Beyoncé announced the release date for “DRIP 2”. The new IVY PARK x Adidas collection is coming on October 30. But we hadn’t seen any gear yet. Well, now we know. As Kathleen wrote on our group text this morning, “Take all my money Bey!” For me it’s all the belt-bags....
The Narendra Modi govt observed October 22nd as 'Black Day' in memory of Pakistan unleashing its very first proxy war on Indian territory. Two months after India’s independence, on 22nd October 1947,..