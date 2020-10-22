Joe Biden Possible Assassination Plot by N.C. Man Busted with Guns, Explosives

Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people



President Donald Trump pitched himself as a lonely warrior against theDemocrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina. "We're standingsort of alone against all of these people," Trump told the crowd. "We've hadto beat the really stupid, dumb people. The never Trumper'-s," he said. ThePresident was speaking in Gastonia the day before the final presidentialdebate with Joe Biden.

