|
Joe Biden Possible Assassination Plot by N.C. Man Busted with Guns, Explosives
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A North Carolina man may have been plotting the assassination of Joe Biden and showed an alarming fascination with domestic terrorism ... this according to the FBI. The feds filed legal docs detailing why Alexander Hillel Treisman -- who was…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Political commentator Paul Begala on "The Takeout" — 8/14/2020Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News
Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke on "The Takeout" — 10/2/2020Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke joins Major to talk about Texas' role in the upcoming election, and he expresses optimism that his home state could go to..
CBS News
First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08Published
What to expect from final presidential debate tonightPresident Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final debate tonight. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN from Nashville with what to..
CBS News
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
FBI says Iran, Russia behind election misinformation campaign
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:13Published
Eye Opener: Trump, Obama knock each other in dueling ralliesPresident Trump and former President Obama criticized each other at dueling rallies in battleground states, with the latter speaking out at his first in-person..
CBS News
What Are Iran and Russia Up To?A late-October F.B.I. news conference raises many questions: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this