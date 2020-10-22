Joe Biden Possible Assassination Plot by N.C. Man Busted with Guns, Explosives

Global  
 

A North Carolina man may have been plotting the assassination of Joe Biden and showed an alarming fascination with domestic terrorism ... this according to the FBI. The feds filed legal docs detailing why Alexander Hillel Treisman -- who was…
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Man Faces Federal Charge For Threatening Former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris

Maryland Man Faces Federal Charge For Threatening Former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris 00:34

 A Maryland man is facing a federal charge after allegedly threatening former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris with a letter in Frederick in early October.

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut [Video]

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published
Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people [Video]

Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people

President Donald Trump pitched himself as a lonely warrior against theDemocrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina. "We're standingsort of alone against all of these people," Trump told the crowd. "We've hadto beat the really stupid, dumb people. The never Trumper'-s," he said. ThePresident was speaking in Gastonia the day before the final presidentialdebate with Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Political commentator Paul Begala on "The Takeout" — 8/14/2020

 Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke on "The Takeout" — 10/2/2020

 Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke joins Major to talk about Texas' role in the upcoming election, and he expresses optimism that his home state could go to..
CBS News
First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News [Video]

First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News

CBS News shared sneak peeks at President Trump and Joe Biden's individual '60 Minutes' interviews prior to Sunday's airing, before Trump released his own footage from his interview with Lesley Stahl.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:08Published

What to expect from final presidential debate tonight

 President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final debate tonight. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN from Nashville with what to..
CBS News

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

FBI says Iran, Russia behind election misinformation campaign [Video]

FBI says Iran, Russia behind election misinformation campaign

US officials said that Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration information. Story: https://bit.ly/31xMDhc

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:13Published

Eye Opener: Trump, Obama knock each other in dueling rallies

 President Trump and former President Obama criticized each other at dueling rallies in battleground states, with the latter speaking out at his first in-person..
CBS News

What Are Iran and Russia Up To?

 A late-October F.B.I. news conference raises many questions: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Maryland Man Charged With Threatening To Kidnap Former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris In Letter Left At Frederick Home [Video]

Maryland Man Charged With Threatening To Kidnap Former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris In Letter Left At Frederick Home

A Maryland man is facing a federal charge after allegedly threatening former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and supporters with a letter in Frederick in early October.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:26Published
Maryland Man Charged With Threatening To Kidnap Former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris [Video]

Maryland Man Charged With Threatening To Kidnap Former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris

A Maryland man is facing a federal charge after allegedly threatening former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris and supporters with a letter in Frederick in early October.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:06Published
Caught On Camera: Maryland Man Allegedly Wrote Letter Threatening Joe Biden, Kamala Harris [Video]

Caught On Camera: Maryland Man Allegedly Wrote Letter Threatening Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Doorbell camera video shows a person, allegedly James Reed, dropping off a letter threatening Democratic presidential and vice-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at a home in..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published

