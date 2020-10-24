|
'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss Models Halloween Costumes
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
'Bachelorette' contestant Dale Moss had some tricks up his sleeve before becoming a contestant on the show. We found these pics of Dale who was modeling costumes for Party City Halloween. The costumes are, well, interesting. Check out Dale in…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dale Moss
'The Bachelorette' bombshell recap: Clare stakes claim to Dale Moss. And Tayshia. Is. Back.This "Bachelorette" episode has to be one for the Bachelor Nation history books. What happens next is anyone's guess.
USATODAY.com
Party City
