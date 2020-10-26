|
DeAndre Hopkins Accused Of Flipping Off Trump Caravan In Arizona
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins is accused of swerving in and out of a Trump caravan in his Ferrari before his game in Arizona on Sunday ... all while shooting POTUS supporters 2 middle fingers. People who claim to be a part of the Trump rally say…
