DeAndre Hopkins Accused Of Flipping Off Trump Caravan In Arizona

TMZ.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins is accused of swerving in and out of a Trump caravan in his Ferrari before his game in Arizona on Sunday ... all while shooting POTUS supporters 2 middle fingers. People who claim to be a part of the Trump rally say…
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Pro-Trump Caravans Drive Through Manhattan, Brooklyn

Pro-Trump Caravans Drive Through Manhattan, Brooklyn 01:48

 Traffic was snarled, objects were thrown at cars and several arrests were made as caravan rallies traveled through Manhattan and Brooklyn in support of President Donald Trump on Sunday; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

DeAndre Hopkins DeAndre Hopkins American football wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins and Cardinals Agree to 2-Year, $54.5M Contract Extension [Video]

DeAndre Hopkins and Cardinals Agree to 2-Year, $54.5M Contract Extension

The team announced the wide receiver's two-year extension on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The week in polls: Trump gains in 9 of 12 swing states, but Biden still leads in 10 of them

 With just eight days to go to Election Day, both national polls and swing state surveys make it clear the race between Trump and Biden is tightening.
USATODAY.com
US election polls: Trump trails Biden by eight points [Video]

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, reached Delhi on October 26, 2020. The 2+2 talks have been scheduled between Pompeo, Esper and their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, on October 27. After his arrival, Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block before he held a meeting with Singh. Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were present at the meeting. Ahead of his trip, Pompeo had alluded to the China agenda on the table. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:41Published

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Cardinals hand Seahawks stunning first loss in wild overtime finish

 The Seahawks lead for all of regulation and the Cardinals squandered its first chance to win in overtime, but Arizona still prevailed.
USATODAY.com
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published
Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study [Video]

Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study

[NFA] The COVID-19 death toll could reach a half million in the United States by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said on Friday, a day after the number of new infections reported across the country approached a record high. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

These Arizona anti-trafficking groups say QAnon misinformation is derailing their efforts

 Experts and organizations say the group poses a danger to victims they claim to fight for and creates more challenges for those protecting them.
 
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Ex-NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia blasts Cam Newton for flashy attire amid struggles

 Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia criticized New England Patriots QB Cam Newton's attire after Sunday's 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
USATODAY.com
Tom Brady's 4 TD passes lead Buccaneers past Raiders 45-20 [Video]

Tom Brady's 4 TD passes lead Buccaneers past Raiders 45-20

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes to move past Drew Brees for the most in NFL history. Story: https://bit.ly/37NSDq9

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 52:48Published

NFL Week 7 winners, losers: Seahawks squander opportunities in first loss

 The Seahawks had a chance to set themselves further apart from the rest of the competitive NFC West but stumbled late against the Cardinals.
USATODAY.com

32 things we learned from Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season

 Thrilling finishes defined Week 7 in the NFL, as the Browns, Steelers and Lions were among the teams to win in dramatic fashion.
USATODAY.com

Ferrari Ferrari Italian sports car manufacturer

Ferrari takes steps for 2022; first crash test passed

 New rules 2022 Formula 1 will undergo a major change in the rules for the car in 2022 and teams cannot be there early enough to design their new car, so does..
WorldNews

President of the United States President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States

Sacha Baron Cohen Thanks Trump for Calling Him a 'Creep' for 'Borat' Stunt

 President Trump thinks Sacha Baron Cohen is an unfunny jerk who tried, but ultimately failed, to fool him years ago -- and to that, SBC says ... appreciate the..
TMZ.com

10/22: Red and Blue

 Final Presidential debate of the 2020 election; Pres. Trump's support among evangelical voters
CBS News

LeBron James Says He 'Damn Sure Won’t Go Back And Forth' With President Trump

 LeBron James is vowing NOT to engage in Twitter wars with President Trump before the election ... saying he "damn sure won't go back and forth" with #45. The..
TMZ.com

Minnesota’s ‘biggest Trump supporter’ killed in car crash

 A Lakefield, Minn., man deemed President Donald Trump’s “biggest supporter in Minnesota” was killed in a car crash Monday, reportedly days after meeting..
WorldNews

Pro-Trump caravan on I-275 draws thousands of participants [Video]

Pro-Trump caravan on I-275 draws thousands of participants

“The message is to promote our president,” said Carolyn Wainscott, who drove the I-275 loop Saturday. “Get out and vote. Just get out and vote.”

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:22Published
Race to the White house [Video]

Race to the White house

President Trump holding two rallies in Arizona ahead of Election Day.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:43Published
'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump [Video]

'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump

Speaking at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be "the greatest fundraiser in history" if he were to trade government favors for campaign..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

US election: Jews For Trump car parade descends into conflict in New York

US election: Jews For Trump car parade descends into conflict in New York Warning: This article features violence and offensive language. Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For...
New Zealand Herald

One true thing Donald Trump said in that '60 Minutes' interview

 In Sunday night's now infamous 60 Minutes interview, Donald Trump told at least 16 lies, according to CNN. But he did get something right. Right before he...
Mashable

Aubrey O’Day, Trump Jr’s alleged mistress, ‘has the receipts’ on the family’s secrets – and claims Ivanka ‘is a lesbian on the low’

 Aubrey O’Day, the alleged mistress of Donald Trump Jr, has claimed she “has the receipts” on the Trump family – including that Ivanka Trump “is a...
PinkNews

