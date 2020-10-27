Global  
 

Lesley Stahl Gets Security Due to Death Threat After Trump Interview

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
The "60 Minutes" interview President Trump cut short over what he felt was unfair questioning from Lesley Stahl has left her, and her family, in a dangerous situation ... TMZ has learned. Multiple sources tell us ... CBS is now providing Stahl with…
News video: Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ Meltdown

 CBS finally aired President Donald Trump’s interview that showed him walking out after he got mad at the questions.

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 Lesley Stahl speaks with the Republican candidates, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O'Donnell speaks with the Democratic..
'What just happened with the President?': '60 Minutes' airs Lesley Stahl's contentious Trump interview

 "60 Minutes" aired Lesley Stahl's contentious President Trump White House interview, which Trump ended abruptly claiming the questions were not fair.
Moments from 60 Minutes interview with President Trump

 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl interviewed President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.
President Donald Trump: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

 In an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if..
Senate Republicans celebrate Barrett confirmation

 Republican Senators celebrated the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett by a deeply divided Senate late Monday. The vote installs President Donald Trump's..
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election. MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court majority formany years to come. Mr Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberalicon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on issuesincluding abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even the president’s own re-election bid.

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward. Gloria Tso reports.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump claims his son Barron's virus infection was 'gone' after '15 minutes'

 Despite US president Donald Trump claiming his son Barron's coronavirus infection was "gone" after "15 minutes", a new study says the virus has likely become the..
'60 Minutes' draws whopping 17 million viewers

 The "60 Minutes" episode Sunday night featuring a controversial interview with President Trump delivered more than 17 million viewers...
Fact-checking Biden on '60 Minutes'

 Interviews with the 2020 presidential candidates on "60 Minutes" made headlines after President Donald Trump pre-emptively released his...
Lesley Stahl Gets Security Due to Death Threat After Trump Interview

 The "60 Minutes" interview President Trump cut short over what he felt was unfair questioning from Lesley Stahl has left her, and her family, in a dangerous...
