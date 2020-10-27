|
Lesley Stahl Gets Security Due to Death Threat After Trump Interview
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The "60 Minutes" interview President Trump cut short over what he felt was unfair questioning from Lesley Stahl has left her, and her family, in a dangerous situation ... TMZ has learned. Multiple sources tell us ... CBS is now providing Stahl with…
