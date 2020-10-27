|
|
|
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get Engaged
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Congratulations are in order for the No Doubt star and her country musician beau as they are set to get married after she says yes when he pops the big question.
|
|
|
|