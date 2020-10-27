Global  
 

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get Engaged

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Congratulations are in order for the No Doubt star and her country musician beau as they are set to get married after she says yes when he pops the big question.
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged — ’Thanks for Saving My 2020 and the Rest of My Life'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged — ’Thanks for Saving My 2020 and the Rest of My Life' 01:49

 "Yes please!" Gwen Stefani captioned her Instagram post with the announcement

