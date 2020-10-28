Global  
 

Planned Parenthood Rallying Voters to Avoid Another Amy Coney Barrett

TMZ.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
With Amy Coney Barrett now confirmed to the Supreme Court -- as President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell promised -- one organization is vowing to get revenge at the polls. Sources tell us Planned Parenthood is knee-deep in voter outreach this…
 Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett along party lines in a 52-48 vote. Only one Republican, US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, voted against...

How Mitch McConnell Delivered Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Rapid Confirmation

 Ignoring cries of blatant hypocrisy, the Senate leader pushed through pre-election approval, capping off his reshaping of the judiciary.
[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee would toss a can of gasoline into heated election

 Our View: Rush to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett by Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell betrays voters casting their verdict.
McConnell to push vote on relief bill set to fail

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is prepared coronavirus relief bill to the floor Wednesday that is expected to fail. (Oct. 21)
 
A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.

Almost half a million people in the United States have contracted the coronavirus in the past week alone. Gloria Tso reports.

Trump campaign seeks new PA voters

 Trump's campaign pivots to Pennsylvania strongholds such as the suburbs around Pittsburgh to recruit new voters to counter an erosion of support in other parts..
Justice Barrett Rises to Top of Increasingly Conservative Judiciary

 The addition of Justice Barrett, at a time when the judicial system has grown increasingly conservative and pro-religion, could reshape the legal landscape for..
Pennsylvania A.G. on Supreme Court, ballot deadlines and the vote count

 The addition of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court potentially breaks the deadlock after last week's 4-4 decision allowing Pennsylvania's extended mail-in..
Barrett joins Supreme Court ahead of politically charged legal fights

 There will be no slow transition for Justice Amy Coney Barrett as she takes her seat on the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court Galvanizes Push for Early Voting by Wisconsin Democrats

 As the Biden campaign fights to win the battleground state, a court decision has spurred an all-out effort to track down every last vote.
How will Justice Amy Coney Barrett shape the Supreme Court?

 Amy Coney Barrett has been sworn in as the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court. Mark Chenoweth, executive director of the New Civil Liberties Alliance and..
Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been officially sworn in as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett recited the judicial oath Tuesday morning in a swearing-in ceremony administered by..

 With Amy Coney Barrett now confirmed to the Supreme Court -- as President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell promised -- one organization is vowing to get revenge at the polls.
The Senate voted on Oct. 26 to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court.

 (Natural News) The Senate voted on Oct. 26 to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader...
Mississippi abortion decision due as Amy Coney Barrett joins Supreme Court

 CNA Staff, Oct 27, 2020 / 10:05 am (CNA).- As new Justice Amy Coney Barrett takes her seat at the Supreme Court, one of the first decisions on her desk will be...
