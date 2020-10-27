Kayleigh McEnany Once Hailed Biden as a ‘Funny,’ ‘Likable,’ ‘Man of the People’ vs ‘Tycoon’ Trump (Audio) Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wasn’t always an unrelenting critic of Joe Biden. In a 2015 interview, she said the then-vice president was “a man of the people and resonating with middle-class voters.”



Years before becoming a Donald Trump supporter, McEnany not only called him “hateful,” “racist” and said that it was “unfortunate” and “inauthentic” to call him a Republican, but she also praised the man who stands in the way of another four years of him as president.



In August 2015, before Biden decided to enter the presidential race, McEnany said during an interview on local New York radio station AM970 that Republicans might find it challenging if the popular former VP ended up being the Democratic nominee opposite Trump.



“I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe a Trump on the other side,” McEnany said. “Because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle-class voters. Feeling like — coming off as human. His gaffes — as much as we make fun of them — to a certain extent they make him look human. So not, since he’s likable.”



*Also Read:* White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19



On the flip side, McEnany thought Hillary Clinton – Trump’s eventual challenger – would be a much easier candidate for the GOP.



“If Trump is against Joe, I think the juxtaposition of kind of the man of the people and kind of this tycoon, is a problem,” she said. “Although Donald Trump’s remarkably coming off as a man of the people despite being this wealthy business tycoon.”



Biden was on many people’s minds as a possible Democratic presidential contender in 2016, including McEnany, who predicted earlier that week on Fox Business Network that Biden would be the nominee.



“When you have Joe Biden here, who’s funny and likable and can resonate with the middle class, he really can speak to the average, everyday American, versus Hillary Clinton who’s cold and somber,” she said. “Remember when she had to — that calculated move of drinking a drink at a bar to seem like a human being. Joe Biden is a human and people will resonate with that. I predict he will be the nominee.”



*Also Read:* CNN Interrupts White House Press Briefing to Accuse Kayleigh McEnany of 'Lying'



As it turned out, the May death of his son Beau from a brain tumor at 46 was an emotion drain on Biden and his family, and he decided against a run.



Now, as White House spokesperson, McEnany has reversed course. Responding to CNN’s request for comment about her 2015 assessment of Biden, McEnany said that she has since become aware of what she calls his “profound personal corruption,” adding that he had become “an empty vessel for the liberal elites and far-left.”



You can listen to the entire interview below.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Kayleigh McEnany Apologizes After Falsely Claiming Amy Coney Barrett Was a Rhodes Scholar: 'My Bad'



Chris Wallace Condemns Kayleigh McEnany for Questioning White House Reporters' Faith



White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in First Press Conference: 'I Will Never Lie to You' (Video) White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wasn’t always an unrelenting critic of Joe Biden. In a 2015 interview, she said the then-vice president was “a man of the people and resonating with middle-class voters.”Years before becoming a Donald Trump supporter, McEnany not only called him “hateful,” “racist” and said that it was “unfortunate” and “inauthentic” to call him a Republican, but she also praised the man who stands in the way of another four years of him as president.In August 2015, before Biden decided to enter the presidential race, McEnany said during an interview on local New York radio station AM970 that Republicans might find it challenging if the popular former VP ended up being the Democratic nominee opposite Trump.“I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe a Trump on the other side,” McEnany said. “Because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle-class voters. Feeling like — coming off as human. His gaffes — as much as we make fun of them — to a certain extent they make him look human. So not, since he’s likable.”*Also Read:* White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19On the flip side, McEnany thought Hillary Clinton – Trump’s eventual challenger – would be a much easier candidate for the GOP.“If Trump is against Joe, I think the juxtaposition of kind of the man of the people and kind of this tycoon, is a problem,” she said. “Although Donald Trump’s remarkably coming off as a man of the people despite being this wealthy business tycoon.”Biden was on many people’s minds as a possible Democratic presidential contender in 2016, including McEnany, who predicted earlier that week on Fox Business Network that Biden would be the nominee.“When you have Joe Biden here, who’s funny and likable and can resonate with the middle class, he really can speak to the average, everyday American, versus Hillary Clinton who’s cold and somber,” she said. “Remember when she had to — that calculated move of drinking a drink at a bar to seem like a human being. Joe Biden is a human and people will resonate with that. I predict he will be the nominee.”*Also Read:* CNN Interrupts White House Press Briefing to Accuse Kayleigh McEnany of 'Lying'As it turned out, the May death of his son Beau from a brain tumor at 46 was an emotion drain on Biden and his family, and he decided against a run.Now, as White House spokesperson, McEnany has reversed course. Responding to CNN’s request for comment about her 2015 assessment of Biden, McEnany said that she has since become aware of what she calls his “profound personal corruption,” adding that he had become “an empty vessel for the liberal elites and far-left.”You can listen to the entire interview below.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Kayleigh McEnany Apologizes After Falsely Claiming Amy Coney Barrett Was a Rhodes Scholar: 'My Bad'Chris Wallace Condemns Kayleigh McEnany for Questioning White House Reporters' FaithWhite House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in First Press Conference: 'I Will Never Lie to You' (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published 3 days ago Kayleigh McEnany Once Praised Biden 01:02 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany once commended former Vice President Joe Biden on being a “man of the people.” You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden Shoots Down Idea He'd Embrace Far-Left Agendas: ‘I'm The Guy That Ran Against Socialists’



CBS4's Ty Russell spoke exclusively with the Democratic presidential nominee. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:45 Published 14 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Trump Campaign Aide Kayleigh McEnany Talks To CBS4's Ty Russell



White House Press Secretary and Trump campaign aide Kayleigh McEnany talks to CBS4's Ty Russell Thursday morning while the President was in Doral and ahead of a rally in Tampa Thursday afternoon. .. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 07:02 Published 15 hours ago 'We Have To Be Wearing Masks': Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Shares Plan To Slow COVID Spread



CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with the former VP as well as President Trump senior advisor Kayleigh McEnany about plans to slow the spread of COVID. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 04:28 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Kayleigh McEnany praised Biden in interviews from before her time at the White House, saying Trump would struggle to beat him Before she became a Trump supporter, Kayleigh McEnany said Biden was a "likable" "man of the people" who would be tough for Trump to overcome.

Business Insider 3 days ago



Kayleigh McEnany once praised Biden as a 'man of the people' who resonates with "middle class" over 'tycoon' Trump Prior to becoming a prominent backer of Donald Trump, Kayleigh McEnany praised then-Vice President Joe Biden as "funny and likable" and...

Upworthy 4 days ago





Tweets about this

