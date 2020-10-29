Global  
 

Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day

TMZ.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
With Election Day fast approaching, lots of folks will be looking for ways to get to their polling places, which is where Lyft comes in ... with a major assist for thousands of voters. A rep for the rideshare co. tells TMZ ... their team has…
