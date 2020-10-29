Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day

Uber And Lyft Users And Sales Drop



Usage for Uber and Lyft has been ravaged due to the pandemic. Business Insider estimates that the number of Uber users will drop by 28.3% (15.2 million fewer people this year than in 2019). Lyft users will drop by 32.3% (10.3 million fewer). Business Insider reports that sales will rebound strongly in 2021. Growth of 70.2% for Uber and 44.1% for Lyft.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970