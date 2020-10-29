|
Costco Pulls Coconut Milk Brand Due to Monkey Labor Allegation
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
So, this is nuts -- a popular coconut milk brand allegedly uses abused monkeys to harvest its product, which is why you won't see it on Costco shelves anymore. The wholesale giant says it's discontinuing Chaokoh coconut milk after PETA made it…
Costco American multinational chain of membership-only stores
Costco is the latest retailer to drop Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations of forced monkey labor, PETA saysCostco Wholesale Club is the latest retailer to say it won't stock brands of coconut milk that used monkeys to pick coconuts, PETA said.
USATODAY.com
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals American animal rights organization
