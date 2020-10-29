|
Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies to Brooklyn Voters Waiting in Line
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Paul Rudd's showing his appreciation to Brooklyn residents braving the rain and chilly weather to stand in a long line to vote ... by providing a sweet pick-me-up. The "Ant-Man" star was handing out cookies to voters Thursday morning in NYC,…
