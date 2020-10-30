Global  
 

Actor Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies To Voters At Barclays Center

CBS 2 Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The New Jersey native also took several photos with fans while wearing a mask and gloves.
News video: Paul Rudd surprises voters in New York with cookies as thanks for voting

Paul Rudd surprises voters in New York with cookies as thanks for voting 00:20

 Early voters in New York were surprised on Thursday morning (October 29) when actor Paul Rudd handed them cookies to thank them for voting.

