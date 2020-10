Kim Kardashian & Kids Slay In ‘Tiger King’-Inspired Costumes — See Photos Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Lions, Tigers & Kim… oh my! Kim Kardashian is getting into the spooky spirit, and her costume is quite the treat. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a series of photos with her dressed up as Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, with her bestie Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban dressed as Joe Exotic. “Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic Read More 👓 View full article