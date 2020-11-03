'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Files to Divorce Husband Tom Girardi
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's marriage is over ... or at least she wants it to be, 'cause Erika just filed for divorce. The singer and 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star filed divorce docs in Los Angeles County this week -- seeking a…
