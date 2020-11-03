Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne and Husband Tom Girardi Split After 21 Years Together

Radar Online Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
It’s over! Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, after 21 years together, according to E! News. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, told the publication in a statement on Tuesday, November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Hardy leads star-studded cast of The Things They Carried [Video]

Tom Hardy leads star-studded cast of The Things They Carried

Tom Hardy is to lead an all-star cast of the Vietnam War movie 'The Things They Carried', which also includes Tye Sheridan, Stephan James, Bill Skarsgard, Pete Davidson and Ashton Sanders.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:28Published
The Wanted's Tom Parker welcomes son [Video]

The Wanted's Tom Parker welcomes son

The Wanted star Tom Parker has welcomed a son.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
News of the World Movie (2020) - Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Ray McKinnon, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham [Video]

News of the World Movie (2020) - Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Ray McKinnon, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham

News of the World Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Erika Jayne Files for Divorce From Husband Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage

 Erika Jayne is filing for divorce after two decades of marriage to husband, lawyer Tom Girardi. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed paperwork on...
Just Jared

Reality Star Erika Jayne & Much Older Husband Tom Girardi Split
Extra

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Break Up After 21 Years Together

 After 21 years of marriage, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is filing for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi. "After much consideration, I...
E! Online


Tweets about this

MsValDTA75

Val RT @TMZ: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Files to Divorce Husband Tom Girardi https://t.co/sFtQE3D6Ec 2 minutes ago

StyleUpNow2017

Styleupnow RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Files For Divorce From Husband Thomas Girardi After 21 Years Of Marriage, Speaks Out -… https://t.co/6gWUxEBihF 4 minutes ago

TheLadyGabby

Gabby RT @AllAboutDaTea: BREAKING NEWS: #RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Divorcing 81-Year-Old Husband Tom Amid Mounting Lawsuits! Details Here: https://t… 7 minutes ago

kim_st51

Kim S 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Files to Divorce Husband Tom Girardi https://t.co/mT2aSErwN5 via @TMZ 9 minutes ago

WeSmirch

WeSmirch 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Files For Divorce From Husband Tom Girardi (Mike Walters / The Blast)… https://t.co/ndfPpRrdHs 19 minutes ago

linablue

Caro RHOBH star Erika Jayne, 49, files for divorce from Tom Girardi, 81 https://t.co/ut9OOd8nXF via https://t.co/eUYettguX1 19 minutes ago

933FLZ

93.3 FLZ 😷 RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Files For Divorce From Husband Of 21 Years https://t.co/F8Oz5iSvEA 20 minutes ago

lohanity20

lindsay lohan’s fire crotch erika jayne becoming the confirmed star of season 11 on election day is 2020 in a nutshell #RHOBH https://t.co/Uon2CqLWcM 26 minutes ago