‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne and Husband Tom Girardi Split After 21 Years Together

It's over! Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, after 21 years together, according to E! News. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, told the publication in a statement on Tuesday, November 3. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily.