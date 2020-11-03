‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne and Husband Tom Girardi Split After 21 Years Together
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () It’s over! Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, after 21 years together, according to E! News. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, told the publication in a statement on Tuesday, November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. Read More
