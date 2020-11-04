Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Supporters Wreak Havoc at Detroit Ballot Counting Center

TMZ.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
A group of Donald Trump supporters are up in arms about the mail-in ballot counting process in Detroit ... and they're trying like hell to disrupt it. A frenzy's been whipped up by several Republican vote challengers at the TCF Convention Center,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Ballot counting underway in Detroit

Ballot counting underway in Detroit 01:09

 Absentee ballot counting is underway in Detroit at the TCF Center, with about 170,000 absentee ballots cast in Detroit alone.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Detroit Detroit Largest city in Michigan, United States

'Poll watcher' drama outside Detroit counting room [Video]

'Poll watcher' drama outside Detroit counting room

Emotions ran high in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday as so-called 'poll watchers', mostly Republicans but also some Democrats, were asked to leave the room due to overcapacity, with some calling on officials to "stop the count."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:33Published

At least 100K votes remain to be counted in Michigan. Here's where they are

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said there are roughly 100,000 ballots — mostly absentee — that still need to be counted in Michigan's highly..
WorldNews

Michigan hopes to have all votes counted within 24 hours

 Michigan's secretary of state announced that the state believes it will have all ballots counted within 24 hours. Earlier, officials had estimated the state's..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Donald Trump supporters storm Michigan convention centre to stop the count

 Tensions are high in the US as protesters stormed a convention centre in Michigan calling for a halt in vote counting.NBC reporter Steve Patterson tweeted..
New Zealand Herald
US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads [Video]

US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads

As per reports of Reuters, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes. Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Wilmington.Joe Biden said, "Yesterday, once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this nation, just as it has been its heartbeat for two centuries. Even in the face of pandemic, more Americans voted this election than ever before in American history." "After a long night of counting, it's clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win presidency. I am not here to declare that we won but I am here to report when counting is finished, we believe we'll be the winners," Biden added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published

These states can hand Joe Biden the electoral college win over Donald Trump

 It's close to GAME OVER.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News [Video]

LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News

Sarah McBride made history Tuesday, becoming the first transgender state senator in the United States by besting a Republican opponent Steve Washington.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:42Published
GOP Senate Victories Dampens Hopes For Climate Action [Video]

GOP Senate Victories Dampens Hopes For Climate Action

Republican electoral victories Tuesday cast doubt over whether the US would enact any significant measures to curb planet-heating emissions in the near-term. States were still tallying results on Wednesday as the Trump administration officially withdrew from the Paris climate agreement. According to HuffPost, that makes the US the only country to exit the nonbinding global pact to cut climate-changing carbon emissions. In Montana and Texas, climate-change-denying candidates cruised to victory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Sen. Collins thanks supporters as Gideon concedes

 Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, turning back a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Absentee ballot count underway at Detroit's TCF Center [Video]

Absentee ballot count underway at Detroit's TCF Center

Absentee ballot count underway at Detroit's TCF Center

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:31Published
Absentee ballot counts underway at TCF Center in Detroit [Video]

Absentee ballot counts underway at TCF Center in Detroit

Absentee ballot counts underway at TCF Center in Detroit

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:57Published
Eric Trump rallies in Novi [Video]

Eric Trump rallies in Novi

President Trump's son Eric rallied with supporters in Novi.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Kyrgyzstan: From Democratic Revolutions To Coup – Analysis

Kyrgyzstan: From Democratic Revolutions To Coup – Analysis By Ayjaz Wani The transformation of Kyrgyzstan, the former Soviet Republic, from an authoritarian state towards a parliamentary form of government has been...
Eurasia Review

'Vote Him Out!': Nerves and Cheer Among Biden Supporters at WH

 Several hundred Joe Biden supporters rallied near the White House Tuesday evening, fueling a festive atmosphere as bands played, people danced and some said they...
Newsmax Also reported by •Japan TodayUpworthyNews24

Biden asks supporters 'to keep the faith' as vote counting continues; Trump also expected to speak

 Joe Biden is asking his supporters to “keep the faith” and urging them to “be patient” as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential...
Japan Today Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust Jared

Tweets about this

fruit101

karen RT @TMZ: Marc Lamont Hill Says Trump Voters Are Racist Even If They Don't Own It https://t.co/sLNl8GPKEV 34 seconds ago

DanHippydan

DanPearson Truth being told! Marc Lamont Hill Says Trump Voters Are Racist Even If They Don't Own It via @TMZ… https://t.co/RtCOcnjlrT 26 minutes ago