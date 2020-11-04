Trump Supporters Wreak Havoc at Detroit Ballot Counting Center
A group of Donald Trump supporters are up in arms about the mail-in ballot counting process in Detroit ... and they're trying like hell to disrupt it. A frenzy's been whipped up by several Republican vote challengers at the TCF Convention Center,…
