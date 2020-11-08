Global  
 

3 Wounded In Las Vegas Shooting At Circus Circus Hotel

TMZ.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Shots rang out in Vegas Saturday night in the middle of a massive brawl ... and 3 people ended up with bullet wounds. It went down at 7:30 PM at the Adventure Dome in the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino. The video begins with a fight. You hear…
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Police: 3 people shot at Circus Circus, person of interest in custody

Police: 3 people shot at Circus Circus, person of interest in custody 01:04

 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials are investigating a triple shooting at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino that occurred Saturday night at around 7:29 p.m.

