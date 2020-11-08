3 Wounded In Las Vegas Shooting At Circus Circus Hotel
Shots rang out in Vegas Saturday night in the middle of a massive brawl ... and 3 people ended up with bullet wounds. It went down at 7:30 PM at the Adventure Dome in the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino. The video begins with a fight. You hear…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada
Biden win celebrated in DC, Seattle, Las VegasPeople in a number cities in the United States celebrated Joe Biden's election as president, chanting, dancing and holding spontaneous parades. (Nov. 8)
USATODAY.com
Nevada county official gives update on vote countJoe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas, gave an update Friday on the county's vote count after Joe Biden's lead in the state..
CBS News
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Americans feel "high anxiety" with election outcome uncertainFrom New York to Chicago to Las Vegas, protesters on both sides of the political divide took to the streets Wednesday.
CBS News
Circus Circus Las Vegas Hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip
Adventuredome
Related videos from verified sources