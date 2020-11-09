Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Jill Biden Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek

TMZ.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Dr. Jill Biden is paying her respects to Alex Trebek, and remembering her time with the late "Jeopardy!" host. The First Lady-elect just posted a picture of her and Alex on the game show set, a throwback to 2016 when she was the Second Lady and a…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Alex Trebek Dead at 80 01:29

 Alex Trebek , Dead at 80. The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” , since 1984. A representative for the show confirmed the news to TMZ. . Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

US election: People think Joe Biden is sending a Donald Trump a message with this hat

 He has neither confirmed it nor denied it but social media users are convinced Joe Biden used a photo opportunity as a chance to send Donald Trump a cheeky..
New Zealand Herald

Two dogs will move into the White House with the Bidens. Meet Major and Champ

 When the U.S. elected Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, Americans also got two new “first dogs.” Major and Champ, the Bidens’ two German..
WorldNews

Jill Biden could become the only first lady to work paid job outside White House

 Dr. Biden told "CBS Sunday Morning" in August that she would "love to" keep teaching if she became first lady.
CBS News

Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her 'Professor FLOTUS'

 Jill Biden promises to be a busy first lady: She plans to keep her day job as a college English professor in northern Virginia.
USATODAY.com

Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality

Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek loses battle with pancreatic cancer

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died Sunday from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old. Anthony Mason takes a look back at his life and legacy.
CBS News

Eye Opener: President Trump refuses to concede to Joe Biden

 President Trump is still refusing to concede after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election, making claims of voter fraud with no evidence. Also,..
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Trebek, MTV EMAs, Brice

 Many pay tribute to late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards; Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 9 A

 Here's the latest for Monday November 9th: Trump urged to cooperate with transition; Tropical storm Eta soaks already flooded Florida; Utah declares State of..
USATODAY.com

First Lady of the United States First Lady of the United States Hostess of the White House, usually the wife of the president of the United States

Joe Biden's Family Dogs Get Their Own Twitter Account

 We have POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS and now ... an official title for the First Family's furry friends, DOTUS, which just became Twitter official. Dr. Jill and..
TMZ.com
US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida [Video]

US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida

First Lady of United States Melania Trump voted in Palm Beach County on November 03. Melania was seen without a facemask. She has supported her husband during his campaign to be re-elected for the US Presidential Elections 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks' [Video]

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'

When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer. But according to CNN, America's current FLOTUS, First lady Melania Trump, is giving stumping a miss this season. In a historic break from precedent, Mrs. Trump has yet to set foot on the campaign trail this year even as her husband, President Donald Trump, fights for votes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Second Lady of the United States Second Lady of the United States Spouse of the Vice President of the United States


Related videos from verified sources

Contestants remember Alex Trebek [Video]

Contestants remember Alex Trebek

Former "Jeopardy!" contestants, including ABC 10News reporter Jeff Lasky, react to the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:52Published
Fordham University Hit Especially Hard By News Of Alex Trebek's Death [Video]

Fordham University Hit Especially Hard By News Of Alex Trebek's Death

The longtime Jeopardy! host was a parent, benefactor, and more at the Bronx school. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published
Remembering Alex Trebek [Video]

Remembering Alex Trebek

Former reporter Kate Carnegie remembers interviewing Alex Trebek in Los Angeles in 2013.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden expected to back India's bid for UN Security Council

 The Biden administration will place high priority on strengthening the Indo-US relationship by pushing India to become a permanent member of the UN Security...
Mid-Day

After The US Elections A Fractured Power Will Still Struggle To Lead – OpEd

After The US Elections A Fractured Power Will Still Struggle To Lead – OpEd Global attention has been transfixed this week by the ongoing count in the US presidential election. Though the final result might be litigated, Joe Biden has...
Eurasia Review

Kamala Harris win proof of land of opportunity: Indian-Americans

 Indian-American organisations and leaders are seeing the announcement of the election of *Kamala Harris* as the next US Vice President as a vindication of the...
Mid-Day