Dr. Jill Biden Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'



When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer. But according to CNN, America's current FLOTUS, First lady Melania Trump, is giving stumping a miss this season. In a historic break from precedent, Mrs. Trump has yet to set foot on the campaign trail this year even as her husband, President Donald Trump, fights for votes.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970