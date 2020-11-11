Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers $1 Million for Voter Fraud Evidence

TMZ.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The Lt. Gov. of Texas is dangling a very expensive carrot in hopes of finding proof of voter fraud ... but what he's really doing is motivating liars to come out of the woodwork. Yes, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the crazy announcement Tuesday ...…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters' 00:37

 Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, he will pay up to $1 million from his campaign account to incentivize, encourage and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud form anywhere in the country. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Texas becomes first state to top 1 million COVID-19 cases

 El Paso is lining up mobile morgues, while Dallas County officials are warning that their area is "entering the most dangerous phase we have seen to date."
CBS News
COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record [Video]

COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country’s highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

Trump Should Go Quietly if There's No Voter Fraud, Texas GOP Chairman Says

 President Trump has the right to exhaust every avenue to determine if there was voter fraud in the election, but if nothing turns up, he should exit stage left..
TMZ.com

El Paso funeral home says 220 people awaiting burial or cremation, most died of COVID-19

 El Paso, Texas is struggling with ICUs amid a surge in coronavirus cases, while Utah's governor is now issuing a mandatory mask order. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News

Dan Patrick (politician) Dan Patrick (politician) American politician and radio host

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nevada Attorney General rebukes Republicans claiming widespread voter fraud in 2020 election [Video]

Nevada Attorney General rebukes Republicans claiming widespread voter fraud in 2020 election

NEWS: The AG continues to claim there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the Nevada general election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:04Published
South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania [Video]

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers [Video]

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published