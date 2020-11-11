Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers $1 Million for Voter Fraud Evidence
The Lt. Gov. of Texas is dangling a very expensive carrot in hopes of finding proof of voter fraud ... but what he's really doing is motivating liars to come out of the woodwork. Yes, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the crazy announcement Tuesday ...…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Texas becomes first state to top 1 million COVID-19 casesEl Paso is lining up mobile morgues, while Dallas County officials are warning that their area is "entering the most dangerous phase we have seen to date."
CBS News
COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24Published
Trump Should Go Quietly if There's No Voter Fraud, Texas GOP Chairman SaysPresident Trump has the right to exhaust every avenue to determine if there was voter fraud in the election, but if nothing turns up, he should exit stage left..
TMZ.com
El Paso funeral home says 220 people awaiting burial or cremation, most died of COVID-19El Paso, Texas is struggling with ICUs amid a surge in coronavirus cases, while Utah's governor is now issuing a mandatory mask order. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News
Dan Patrick (politician) American politician and radio host
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources