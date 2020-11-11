Global  
 

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick offers up to $1 million for information on 'voter fraud'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
A flurry of lawsuits have failed to gain traction for Trump, in part because judges have noted a lack of evidence of actual fraud.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters' 00:37

 Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, he will pay up to $1 million from his campaign account to incentivize, encourage and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud form anywhere in the country. Katie Johnston reports.

Texas Lt. Governor offers $1 million reward for "voter fraud" tips

 His counterpart in Pennsylvania was quick mock Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's call for "whistleblowers and tipsters" nationwide to report suspected fraud.
CBS News

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers $1 Million for Voter Fraud Evidence

 The Lt. Gov. of Texas is dangling a very expensive carrot in hopes of finding proof of voter fraud ... but what he's really doing is motivating liars to come out..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pentagon purge: Trump loyalists placed in top spots [Video]

Pentagon purge: Trump loyalists placed in top spots

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:49Published

Was Biden's win over Trump a landslide? Narrow? A look at previous elections

 President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump was not a landslide. But it was also more than just a slim margin of victory.
USATODAY.com

Japanese official slams Trump "dictatorship," then quickly deletes it

 Government Land Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba broke a long-standing, unwritten rule of Japanese politics: He voiced a personal opinion.
CBS News

Internet sleuths use misinformation in attempt to prove dead people voted in Michigan

 This kind of misinformation about dead voters is spreading online with support from people in Trump's campaign, despite offering no hard evidence.
USATODAY.com

