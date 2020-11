You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Firefighters were called to Denzel Washington's home



Fire crews were called to Denzel Washington's home following reports of smoke on the second floor. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:53 Published 8 hours ago Firefighters called to Denzel Washington's home



Fire crews were called to Denzel Washington's home following reports of smoke on the second floor. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:53 Published 8 hours ago Fire Crews Respond To Fire At Denzel Washington's Beverly Crest Home



Fire crews responded to the home of actor Denzel Washington Wednesday night. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:46 Published 11 hours ago