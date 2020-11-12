The Weeknd Tapped to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendall Jenner is a model — of what not to do during an ongoing global pandemic. On Halloween, the 24-year-old — who turned 25 on November 3 — held a..

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ breaks record on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 The smash single has the record for most weeks spent in the top five on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100.

Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself? 60 Minutes investigates; Then, is lack of oversight at farms accelerating the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria?; And,..

Bill Whitaker spends time with the Grammy-winner before her big show with Jennifer Lopez at February's Super Bowl.

In interview with Boston's WEEI, Bill Belichick got defensive when asked about his comments that the salary cap caused depth issues for the Patriots.

NFL plans for 20% capacity at Super Bowl in Tampa with masks and pods, ESPN reports



The NFL has revealed some of its plans regarding Super Bowl LV in Tampa. The league is now planning for 20% capacity at the stadium, ESPN reports. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:04 Published 2 weeks ago

Chance the Rapper turned down McDonald's Super Bowl ad over payment issues



Chance the Rapper almost starred in a McDonald's Super Bowl ad, but issues regarding payment forced him away from the project. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published on October 7, 2020