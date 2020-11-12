Global  
 

The Weeknd Tapped to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

TMZ.com Thursday, 12 November 2020
Huge news ... The Weeknd has officially announced he's doing the Super Bowl halftime show in February!!! ... as long as there's still a Super Bowl in February!!! The superstar broke the news Thursday morning -- "We all grow up watching the world's…
