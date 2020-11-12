Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JAY-Z Announces The Weeknd As Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Performer

SOHH Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
JAY-Z Announces The Weeknd As Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime PerformerR&B singer The Weeknd is going to have all eyes on him on the biggest stage in sports. The award-winning crooner has been announced to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in February. The Weeknd Lands Super Bowl LV Halftime Show A new press release revealed the huge announcement with Pepsi, the NFL […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl LV halftime show

 The NFL announced Thursday that The Weeknd will be the headline performer during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.
Upworthy

The Weeknd to headline SB LV halftime show

 The NFL announced Thursday that the Weeknd will be the headline performer during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.
ESPN

The Weeknd will perform live at the Super Bowl LV halftime show

 Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said "the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."
CBS News