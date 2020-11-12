JAY-Z Announces The Weeknd As Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Performer
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
R&B singer The Weeknd is going to have all eyes on him on the biggest stage in sports. The award-winning crooner has been announced to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in February. The Weeknd Lands Super Bowl LV Halftime Show A new press release revealed the huge announcement with Pepsi, the NFL […]
R&B singer The Weeknd is going to have all eyes on him on the biggest stage in sports. The award-winning crooner has been announced to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in February. The Weeknd Lands Super Bowl LV Halftime Show A new press release revealed the huge announcement with Pepsi, the NFL […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources