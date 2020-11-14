Jill and Joe Biden Take a Bike Ride During Transition
President-elect Joe Biden and First Lady-in-Waiting Jill Biden got a little exercise in Saturday before the transition team assembled in Wilmington, Delaware. Joe and Jill breezed past reporters on their bikes as they said hello, a warm greeting…
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
10 days, 1 lawsuit, 5 million ballots and endless fights later, election leaves Georgia politically bruisedGeorgia poll workers are wading through a 5-million-ballot hand recount that began Friday morning. Biden won the state by more than 14,000 votes.
Biden wins in Georgia, Trump takes North Carolina, CBS News projectsCBS News projects President-elect Joe Biden will carry the state of Georgia, matching President Trump’s 2016 Electoral College win. Mr. Trump is projected to..
Breaking down the Trump campaign's multiple legal challengesCBS News projects President-elect Joe Biden will carry the state of Georgia, matching President Trump's 2016 Electoral College win. Mr. Trump is projected to..
John Kelly, several other Republicans call for Biden to receive intel briefingsFormer Trump chief of staff John Kelly has called for President-elect Joe Biden to begin getting daily intelligence briefings, even as President Trump has..
Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States
Jill Biden through the yearsWhat do we know about the nation's next first lady?
Who Is Jill Biden?
Biden commemorates Veterans Day in Philadelphia
Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware
To achieve his climate goals, Joe Biden needs to bring scientists backDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about climate change and the wildfires on the West Coast at the Delaware Museum of Natural History on September..
Biden’s path back to Iran nuclear deal won’t be easy or fastAmerica’s European allies have struggled to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive after President Donald Trump quit the accord more than two years ago. Joe..
Biden calls Trump's refusal to concede an "embarrassment" as he moves ahead with transitionPresident-elect Joe Biden criticized President Trump's refusal to concede the election, calling it an "embarrassment." Despite roadblocks from the Trump..
Biden says his transition is moving ahead with or without assistance from Trump administrationPresident-elect Joe Biden says the transition is proceeding and will not be derailed by a lack of assistance from the Trump administration. He also said he's..
Delaware State of the United States of America
California catches a break from worst-ever year for wildfires with cooler weather – but the threat remainsThis is the worst year ever for wildfires in California: An area the size of Delaware has burned. Winds will determine what is next for the state.
