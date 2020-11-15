Global  
 

Kate Gosselin Sells Home Featured in Reality Show for $1.3 Million

TMZ.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Kate Gosselin is saying goodbye to the house where her 8 children grew up ... often in front of reality TV cameras. Kate's found a buyer for her 23-acre estate in Pennsylvania, which became the setting of the TLC show "Jon & Kate Plus 8" after…
