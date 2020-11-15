Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized with Heart Issues
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Legendary Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda is in serious condition at a Southern California hospital with heart issues, TMZ Sports has learned. Lasorda was admitted a week ago and his condition took a turn for the worse. Sources with direct knowledge…
Tommy Lasorda American baseball player and manager
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
