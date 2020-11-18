Global  
 

‘MasterChef Junior’ Alum Ben Watkins Dies Of Rare Cancer At 14 Years Old

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
MasterChef Junior alum Ben Watkins died on Monday, November 16, after a year and half long battle with a rare form of cancer. Watkins was only 14 years old.  His death comes only three years after his parents died in a domestic violence incident in 2017.   In a statement on his GoFundMe page, his uncle Read More
