‘MasterChef Junior’ Alum Ben Watkins Dies Of Rare Cancer At 14 Years Old
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () MasterChef Junior alum Ben Watkins died on Monday, November 16, after a year and half long battle with a rare form of cancer. Watkins was only 14 years old. His death comes only three years after his parents died in a domestic violence incident in 2017. In a statement on his GoFundMe page, his uncle Read More
A 21-YEAR-OLD with Progeria ages seven times faster than the average person - but despite this, she has exceeded her life expectancy and is living life to the fullest. Clàudia Amaral, from Viseu, Portugal, began to show some of the telltale signs of Progeria at just four months old. After her...