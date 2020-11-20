Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's new single "Monster" has been years in the making and it did not disappoint
Friday, 20 November 2020 () I’ve always found it weird how Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have rarely crossed paths — at least publicly. Justin was already a megastar by the time Shawn even stepped onto the scene, but in my head these two princes of pop, who grew up down the highway from each other, should have been buddies fr...
Canadian pop stars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are teaming up for a new single, teasing the upcoming release of their track Monster on Twitter and Instagram. CBC.ca Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •USATODAY.com •DNA •ContactMusic