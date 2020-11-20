Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's new single "Monster" has been years in the making and it did not disappoint

Lainey Gossip Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
I’ve always found it weird how Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have rarely crossed paths — at least publicly. Justin was already a megastar by the time Shawn even stepped onto the scene, but in my head these two princes of pop, who grew up down the highway from each other, should have been buddies fr...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out

Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out 00:56

 Shawn Mendes has shared that he was in awe of his Monster collaborator Justin Bieber when he started out in music.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shawn Mendes almost wrecked Camila Cabello romance over anxiety fears [Video]

Shawn Mendes almost wrecked Camila Cabello romance over anxiety fears

Shawn Mendes almost torpedoed his romance with his dream girl Camila Cabello before it began, because he didn't want the pop star to see him at his weakest.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Shawn Mendes On Relationship Wih Justin Bieber, New Single 'Monster' [Video]

Shawn Mendes On Relationship Wih Justin Bieber, New Single 'Monster'

During a candid chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes opens up about his relationship with Justin Bieber and their new single "Monster". Plus, more of our daily download, including Jason..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:18Published
Alison Brie caught Justin Bieber singing at swimming pool [Video]

Alison Brie caught Justin Bieber singing at swimming pool

Alison Brie once caught Justin Bieber singing about his pasta dinner while enjoying a relaxing dip by a hotel swimming pool.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes come together for newly announced collaboration

 Canadian pop stars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are teaming up for a new single, teasing the upcoming release of their track Monster on Twitter and Instagram.
CBC.ca Also reported by •Just Jared JrUSATODAY.comDNAContactMusic

Shawn Mendes Confirms Justin Bieber Collab - 'Monster' Out THIS Friday!

 Shawn Mendes has finally confirmed who is “Monster” collaborator is! The 22-year-old musician revealed that he indeed has teamed up with Justin Bieber for...
Just Jared Jr

Shawn Mendes Reveals How Justin Bieber Collab 'Monster' Came About

 Shawn Mendes is opening up about his upcoming new song “Monster“! The 22-year-old “Wonder” singer just confirmed that Justin Bieber is the featured...
Just Jared Jr