Man Saves Puppy from Alligator by Prying Jaws Open Barehanded

TMZ.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A puppy learned firsthand how scary nature can be, but luckily a brave man came to its rescue ... by battling a gator with his bare hands. The wild scene went down in a pond somewhere in Florida -- naturally -- where the poor little doggie wound up…
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Web Extra: Florida Man Rescues Puppy From Alligator

Web Extra: Florida Man Rescues Puppy From Alligator 00:19

 Richard Wilbanks, 74, of Estero ran into his backyard pond, wrestled the gator above surface, and pried its jaws open to free Gunner, his Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

