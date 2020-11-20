Man Saves Puppy from Alligator by Prying Jaws Open Barehanded
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A puppy learned firsthand how scary nature can be, but luckily a brave man came to its rescue ... by battling a gator with his bare hands. The wild scene went down in a pond somewhere in Florida -- naturally -- where the poor little doggie wound up…
A puppy learned firsthand how scary nature can be, but luckily a brave man came to its rescue ... by battling a gator with his bare hands. The wild scene went down in a pond somewhere in Florida -- naturally -- where the poor little doggie wound up…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State of the United States of America
Fatal Shooting of 2 Black Teenagers by Florida Deputy Is Under InvestigationRelatives are demanding answers about the shooting deaths of Angelo Crooms, 16, and Sincere Pierce, 18, by a sheriff’s deputy in Cocoa, Fla.
NYTimes.com
Florida man saves his dog from the jaws of an alligator; wildlife cam films the dramatic rescueA Florida man's heroic efforts to save his dog from an alligator were captured in a dramatic video.
USATODAY.com
No lockdowns, no downturn: Taiwan attracts skilled expats with (mostly) COVID-free lifeTaiwan has registered just 607 coronavirus cases this year and seven related deaths. Florida has a slightly smaller population but has recorded more than..
USATODAY.com
Disney World is bringing back Park Hopper perks next yearWalt Disney World Resort announced its Orlando, Fla., theme park is bringing back the beloved Park Hopper program starting on Jan. 1, 2021.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like