'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
One unnamed director apparently insults the actor, who plays Tyler on the hit HBO series, during a Zoom audition, though the 25-year-old star expertly hits back at him.
