Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Encourages Thanksgiving Gatherings and Supreme Court Paves the Way

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump is clearly angry -- enraged -- which is the only explanation for the revenge he seems to want to exact on the American people, because he's goosing his followers to expose themselves to COVID, and the Supreme Court has just facilitated…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy [Video]

Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy

[NFA] The following are some of the policy issues that President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy team face as they seek to turn the page on President Donald Trump's sometimes chaotic foreign policy. Jonah Green reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:29Published

Biden calls for unity as Trump contests election results, pardons former official Michael Flynn

 In a long-anticipated move, President Trump pardoned his former adviser Michael Flynn, who had been convicted of lying about his conversations with Russian..
CBS News
Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser [Video]

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump announced Flynn's pardon on Wednesday via Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

New Covid restrictions announced: Who is in what tier and what does it mean? [Video]

New Covid restrictions announced: Who is in what tier and what does it mean?

A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier. Only Cornwall, the Isle of Wighand the Isles of Scilly are in Tier 1, with the rest of the country facingtougher restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published

Travel Insurance During Coronavirus Pandemic: What To Know

 A spate of new travel insurance policies have begun covering Covid-19, just as many international destinations begin to require it. Here’s what to look for.
NYTimes.com

U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria celebrate Thanksgiving under the shadow of COVID-19

 For many U.S. service members deployed in the Middle East, there'll be no festive Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday. Instead, they're practicing strict social..
CBS News

Even war and COVID fail to dampen U.S. troops' Thanksgiving spirit

 More than 100 service members have COVID-19 at a single base in Iraq, but the doctor in charge says the invisible enemy has united the troops in a way he's never..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Covid-19: US Supreme Court backs religious groups over New York caps

 The Supreme Court says attendance limits at places of worship in New York violate religious freedom.
BBC News
U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

Supreme Court bars COVID limits on church, synagogue attendance

 The temporary ban on measures imposed by New York state on religious gatherings won't actually have an impact now as restrictions have been eased in the state.
CBS News

Supreme Court blocks strict COVID-19 restrictions on some New York houses of worship

 It was a reversal from earlier actions taken by the high court in response to state restrictions on organized religion during the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Trump Campaign's Claim Philadelphia Didn't Offer Meaningful Access To Vote Count [Video]

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Trump Campaign's Claim Philadelphia Didn't Offer Meaningful Access To Vote Count

In a 5-2 ruling, the justices found the city did not illegally restrict observers during the canvassing process.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published
Justice Alito Gets Political In Fiery Speech [Video]

Justice Alito Gets Political In Fiery Speech

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ditched impartiality, attacking the historic same-sex marriage ruling and COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail [Video]

Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail

Comedian Kunal Kamra faces contempt proceedings for tweets against the Supreme Court. The Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave nod for criminal contempt proceedings against the comedian. KK..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: Illinois Supreme Court Amends Supreme Court Rule 23 To Allow Citation Of Unpublished Opinions For Persuasive Purposes - Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

 Madison County, Ill. (November 24, 2020) - On November 20, 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court amended Supreme Court Rule 23 to allow unpublished Rule 23 orders...
Mondaq

Maharashtra: Junior college admissions to resume from today

 After the longest delay ever, the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions will re-start today. As the Maharashtra government has decided to go ahead with...
Mid-Day

In a 5-4 ruling, Supreme Court sides with religious groups in a dispute over Covid-19 restrictions in New York

 In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court sided with religious organizations in a dispute over Covid-19 restrictions put in place by New York...
Upworthy Also reported by •BBC NewsHNGNCBC.caUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comWashington Post