Poignant Potables: Alex Trebek delivers heartbreaking Thanksgiving message
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Alex Trebek delivered an emotional, posthumous message to Jeopardy viewers on Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving. The late host had pre-recorded the speech shortly before he passed away earlier this month. It was shared by Jeopardy producers, who pistes the video across the show’s social media networks. On Twitter, the show noted that Trebek’s words Read More
Alex Trebek delivered an emotional, posthumous message to Jeopardy viewers on Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving. The late host had pre-recorded the speech shortly before he passed away earlier this month. It was shared by Jeopardy producers, who pistes the video across the show’s social media networks. On Twitter, the show noted that Trebek’s words Read More
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources