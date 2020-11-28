Global  
 

Boxer J'Leon Love Says Jake Paul Can Make It As Pro Fighter, 'He's On His Way'

TMZ.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
If Jake Paul wants to put the camera down and retire from YouTube, he's got a serious future as a fighter ... so says boxer J'Leon Love, who tells TMZ Sports the social media star can actually hang with the big dogs of the sport. "He can make it,"…
Video Credit: What's Trending - Published
News video: Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos

Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos 04:59

 YouTuber and pro-boxer Jake Paul defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson in a boxing match Saturday night and the Internet went wild after the knockout punch. Twitter users made memes of Nate Robinson and NBA stars like Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid joined in on the chaos.

George Foreman Says He'll Train Nate Robinson To Beat Jake Paul In Boxing Rematch

 "[Jake Paul] had too much talent for Nate Robinson. I'd like to get Nate down here for a few weeks and train him and get a rematch." That's 71-year-old boxing..
TMZ.com

Jake Paul Unsure About Fighting Logan Paul, But Confident He'd Beat Bro's Ass

 Jake Paul admits he's seriously wrestling with the idea of taking a boxing match against his older brother Logan Paul -- but says he's 100% certain he'd whoop..
TMZ.com

Jake Paul Called Out By Ex-Boxing Champ Antonio Tarver, I'll Spot You 30 Years!

 "If you want to get some legitimacy in the game, fight somebody with a name!" That's former boxing superstar Antonio Tarver -- who famously defeated Roy Jones..
TMZ.com

'I think what he did was bold': Damian Lillard defends Nate Robinson's boxing debut vs. YouTube celebrity Jake Paul

 Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard defended former NBA player Nate Robinson for his boxing knockout loss to YouTube celebrity Jake Paul.
USATODAY.com

Jake Paul Says He's In Talks With Conor McGregor's Camp, 'I'm Gonna F**k Him Up'

 Jake Paul says he's already reached out to Conor McGregor's camp to start negotiating a boxing match with the Irishman ... saying, "I'm going in there to f**k..
TMZ.com

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul [Video]

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul in February

 YouTuber Logan Paul has struck a deal to fight former boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a “special exhibition” match on February 20th. The bout will be..
The Verge
Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine

Letitia Wright became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday night as she raised questions about the Covid-19 vaccine which is being rolled out in the UK from next week and the Black Panther star shared a link to a YouTube video which questioned whether or not people should take it.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News [Video]

Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News

Letitia Wright faced a Twitter backlash on Thursday night after posting a link to a YouTube video questioning whether people should take any prospective COVID-19 vaccine and the safety of vaccines generally.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published

Evander Holyfield on Mike Tyson Fight, 'Looks Like It's Gonna Happen'

 Evander Holyfield says his team has been in contact with Mike Tyson's camp -- and he strongly believes they're VERY close to inking a deal for a 3rd fight. "I'm..
TMZ.com

NBA's DeMar DeRozan Chases Off Home Intruder After Man Came Face-to-Face with Kids

 Scary moment for NBA star DeMar DeRozan ... who chased an intruder out of his L.A.-area home after a terrifying encounter with his kids, TMZ Sports has learned...
TMZ.com

Daymond John Says Warner Bros. Streaming Films Rocks Industry, U.S. Economy

 Warner Bros' plan to stream new movie releases will not only rock the theater industry, but also impact the U.S. economy ... according to Daymond John. The..
TMZ.com

Smokey Robinson Spreads Hope with Song Benefiting American Red Cross

 Smokey Robinson's going to bat for the American Red Cross ... with a moving new rendition of a classic he calls one of the best songs ever written. The Motown..
TMZ.com

Rafer Johnson Dead at 86, Olympic Legend and American Hero

 Rafer Johnson -- a decorated Olympian and American hero -- has died, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 86. Johnson passed away Wednesday morning at his home in..
TMZ.com

