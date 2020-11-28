Boxer J'Leon Love Says Jake Paul Can Make It As Pro Fighter, 'He's On His Way'

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine



Letitia Wright became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday night as she raised questions about the Covid-19 vaccine which is being rolled out in the UK from next week and the Black Panther star shared a link to a YouTube video which questioned whether or not people should take it.

