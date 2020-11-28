Boxer J'Leon Love Says Jake Paul Can Make It As Pro Fighter, 'He's On His Way'
If Jake Paul wants to put the camera down and retire from YouTube, he's got a serious future as a fighter ... so says boxer J'Leon Love, who tells TMZ Sports the social media star can actually hang with the big dogs of the sport. "He can make it,"…
George Foreman Says He'll Train Nate Robinson To Beat Jake Paul In Boxing Rematch"[Jake Paul] had too much talent for Nate Robinson. I'd like to get Nate down here for a few weeks and train him and get a rematch." That's 71-year-old boxing..
Jake Paul Unsure About Fighting Logan Paul, But Confident He'd Beat Bro's AssJake Paul admits he's seriously wrestling with the idea of taking a boxing match against his older brother Logan Paul -- but says he's 100% certain he'd whoop..
Jake Paul Called Out By Ex-Boxing Champ Antonio Tarver, I'll Spot You 30 Years!"If you want to get some legitimacy in the game, fight somebody with a name!" That's former boxing superstar Antonio Tarver -- who famously defeated Roy Jones..
'I think what he did was bold': Damian Lillard defends Nate Robinson's boxing debut vs. YouTube celebrity Jake PaulPortland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard defended former NBA player Nate Robinson for his boxing knockout loss to YouTube celebrity Jake Paul.
Jake Paul Says He's In Talks With Conor McGregor's Camp, 'I'm Gonna F**k Him Up'Jake Paul says he's already reached out to Conor McGregor's camp to start negotiating a boxing match with the Irishman ... saying, "I'm going in there to f**k..
Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul
Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul in FebruaryYouTuber Logan Paul has struck a deal to fight former boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a “special exhibition” match on February 20th. The bout will be..
Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine
Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News
