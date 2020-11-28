Global  
 

Kevin Hart Defends Clubhouse Chat About 'Hoe' Daughter Joke

TMZ.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Kevin Hart's personal appearance in a mass public convo about his new Netflix special has received all types of interpretations -- but one that Kevin himself says isn't true is that the chat was in any way about Black women or belittling them. The…
