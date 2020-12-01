Kelly Clarkson Gains Primary Custody While Court Notes Increasing Conflict With Brandon Blackstock
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The 'Breakaway' hitmaker, who filed for divorce in June, will have her two children with her in California, while her husband will have custody of them on alternating weekends.
The 'Breakaway' hitmaker, who filed for divorce in June, will have her two children with her in California, while her husband will have custody of them on alternating weekends.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources