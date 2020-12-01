Global  
 

Kelly Clarkson Gains Primary Custody While Court Notes Increasing Conflict With Brandon Blackstock

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The 'Breakaway' hitmaker, who filed for divorce in June, will have her two children with her in California, while her husband will have custody of them on alternating weekends.
 The court documents — which ruled in favor of Clarkson — stated that she and Brandon Blackstock "have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them"

