Kelly Clarkson Gains Primary Custody While Court Notes Increasing Conflict With Brandon Blackstock

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kelly Clarkson Has Been Awarded Primary Custody of Her Children



She and ex Brandon Blackstock are in the midst of their divorce. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:45 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Custody of Kids in Brandon Blackstock Divorce As 'Level of Conflict Between Them Increases' Kelly Clarkson has been awarded primary custody of her children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. The...

Just Jared 10 hours ago



