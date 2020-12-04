Global  
 

Festive Mariah Carey in new video for "Oh Santa" featuring Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande is joy and comfort

Lainey Gossip Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special premieres today on Apple TV+. This is what I will be doing tonight and tomorrow and Sunday and as often as I can for the next three weeks. Mimi is our Christmas Angel. This is her season. As part of the promotion for the special, Mimi released a new video for...
Ariana Grande Perfectly Executes 'How it Started vs. How it's Going' Challenge | Billboard News

Ariana Grande Perfectly Executes 'How it Started vs. How it's Going' Challenge | Billboard News 01:07

 One sleep till "Oh Santa!" Ariana Grande took to social media on Wednesday (Dec. 2) to share her excitement about her upcoming Christmas collaboration with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson.

