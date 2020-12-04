Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Calling for Hailey Bullying

“Sorry” hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his..

Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo Justin Bieber had to wait a month to complete his neck tattoo collection with a rose design after his wife Hailey Bieber told him she wasn't thrilled about all his skin art.

Justin Bieber insists wife Hailey has things to accomplish before we have kids Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are waiting to start their family as the model has "some things she wants to accomplish as a woman" before getting pregnant.

Selena Gomez is no longer the butt of a couple jokes from the new "Saved By The Bell" cast -- after tons of backlash, the show's removing the kidney jokes. The..

Selena Gomez: My transplant scar makes me feel like a warrior



Selena Gomez feels “more like a warrior” with her kidney transplant scar, as she says she's proud of the way she looks because she “wouldn’t be here” if it wasn’t for the surgery. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:40 Published 1 day ago

Selena Gomez sends message to those struggling with mental health



Selena Gomez wants people struggling with their mental health to know they’re “not alone”, as she says she wants to use her platform to help people. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago