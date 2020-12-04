Global  
 

Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Calling for Hailey Bullying

Friday, 4 December 2020
Justin Bieber is slamming a Selena Gomez fan as a "sad excuse of a human" after she shamelessly called on other SG fans to bully his wife, Hailey. The Biebs actually put the woman on blast, reposting a snippet of the so-called Selena Gomez fan…
News video: Justin Bieber fires back at online troll who encouraged people to insult Hailey Bieber

 'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his previous romance with Selena Gomez.

